Music
Home > Uncategorized

Remember When? Watch The First Time 50 Cent Ever Performed “Many Men”

Way back in 2002, these fans had no idea they were about to see history in the making.

5 reads
Leave a comment
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2004 - Show

Source: KMazur / Getty

Back in 2002, this crowd had no idea they were witnessing the first live performance of 50 Cent’s “Many Men.”

The instant classic went on to help 50’s Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ sell 12 million copies in its debut year.

No wonder the track is still going viral today.

Remember When? Watch The First Time 50 Cent Ever Performed “Many Men” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Remember When? Watch The First Time 50 Cent Ever Performed “Many Men”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Quentin Miller Corrects Drake’s “Duppy” Bars: “It Was…
 10 hours ago
05.28.18
Ball Is Life: The Internet’s Greatest Amateur Ankle…
 10 hours ago
05.28.18
Stressed: This New Optical Illusion Going Viral Will…
 12 hours ago
05.28.18
What Type Of Drunk Are You? Proof That…
 20 hours ago
05.28.18
Corporate Coup: Will JAY-Z’s New Millennium Business Model…
 21 hours ago
05.28.18
Rihanna Stans Hard For LeBron On Snapchat After…
 1 day ago
05.28.18
When Did Tyga Become An R&B Singer Who…
 1 day ago
05.27.18
“This Is America” Just Got A Nigerian Makeover
 1 day ago
05.27.18
Lil Tay Who?: This Freestyle Princess Really Deserves…
 1 day ago
05.27.18
18 Jamaican Artists, Brands And Events To Watch…
 2 days ago
05.26.18
Crime scene
Who’s down for a DUI Blood Test this…
 2 days ago
05.26.18
Do You Remember?: 7 Times Hip Hop Lit…
 3 days ago
05.26.18
The Internet Reacts To Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” Diss…
 3 days ago
05.25.18
Whaaat: These People Have “The Gift” To Bring…
 3 days ago
05.25.18
Aaaye! This Elmo Was LITTY At Some 5-Year…
 3 days ago
05.25.18
Reaching For The Stars: See The Video That…
 3 days ago
05.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close