Back in 2002, this crowd had no idea they were witnessing the first live performance of 50 Cent’s “Many Men.”

2002. This is the first time the world heard Many Men.

Next thing? 50 Cent became the biggest rapper in the world. pic.twitter.com/mPjX5EbVOW — 50 Cent Daily (@50cent_daily) May 27, 2018

The instant classic went on to help 50’s Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ sell 12 million copies in its debut year.

No wonder the track is still going viral today.

Remember When? Watch The First Time 50 Cent Ever Performed “Many Men” was originally published on globalgrind.com

