Music
Home > Music

30 Classic Hip-Hop/R&B Songs That Remind You Of Summer

0 reads
Leave a comment
Roof party with friends

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty

Summer is the sweetest season for a reason — and music makes it so much sweeter.

High School Musical Summer Gif By Refinery 29 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

What’s your favorite Summer anthem?

So here goes nothing, here are the 30 best Hip-Hop/R&B songs that remind us of summer.

Please note: these songs aren’t listed in any particular order. We love them all, so scroll on down and check it out.

1. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince “Summertime” 

2. Amerie “Why Don’t We Fall In Love”

3. Mariah Carey “Dreamlover” 

Hit the flip for more.

4. Jim Jones & Trey Songz “Summer Wit Miami” 

30 Classic Hip-Hop/R&B Songs That Remind You Of Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 30 Classic Hip-Hop/R&B Songs That Remind You Of Summer

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Quentin Miller Corrects Drake’s “Duppy” Bars: “It Was…
 15 mins ago
05.28.18
Ball Is Life: The Internet’s Greatest Amateur Ankle…
 56 mins ago
05.28.18
Stressed: This New Optical Illusion Going Viral Will…
 3 hours ago
05.28.18
What Type Of Drunk Are You? Proof That…
 11 hours ago
05.28.18
Corporate Coup: Will JAY-Z’s New Millennium Business Model…
 12 hours ago
05.28.18
Rihanna Stans Hard For LeBron On Snapchat After…
 15 hours ago
05.28.18
When Did Tyga Become An R&B Singer Who…
 24 hours ago
05.27.18
“This Is America” Just Got A Nigerian Makeover
 1 day ago
05.27.18
Lil Tay Who?: This Freestyle Princess Really Deserves…
 1 day ago
05.27.18
18 Jamaican Artists, Brands And Events To Watch…
 2 days ago
05.26.18
Crime scene
Who’s down for a DUI Blood Test this…
 2 days ago
05.26.18
Do You Remember?: 7 Times Hip Hop Lit…
 2 days ago
05.26.18
The Internet Reacts To Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” Diss…
 3 days ago
05.25.18
Whaaat: These People Have “The Gift” To Bring…
 3 days ago
05.25.18
Aaaye! This Elmo Was LITTY At Some 5-Year…
 3 days ago
05.25.18
Reaching For The Stars: See The Video That…
 3 days ago
05.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close