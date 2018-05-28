Get your brain cells ready.

Another optical illusion has hit the Internet and it’s blowing people’s mind.

So first, stare long and hard at this picture…

At first i thought he was wearing the heels pic.twitter.com/GSqurm3AcE — cj Fentroy (@Boom_likean808) May 24, 2018

Guy in heels hugging a woman, right?

Wrong.

Swipe to the next page for the real story!

Stressed: This New Optical Illusion Going Viral Will Ruin You was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: