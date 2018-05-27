We may have found the most swagged out new rap star on the playground and she did not come to play. Lil Tay, who? This is the kind of talent we should be bigging up! Somebody, get this girl on Ellen!

bro she freestyled this and she better than all y’all niggas 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xe9TLWFDHD — mcashhole (@mcashhole) May 26, 2018

Lil Tay Who?: This Freestyle Princess Really Deserves To Go Viral was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: