When Did Tyga Become An R&B Singer Who Does Usher Covers?

Tyga

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard from Tyga and it seems he’s been up to a lot these days. Not only has he grown out his hair and gone back to rocking cornrows, but it appears he’s also performing Usher’s music while he’s in concert.

Check out this video of Tyga performing “You Remind Me” for whatever reason.

Tyga’s new R&B persona didn’t exactly come out of nowhere, however. Tyga was giving us a little taste when he started breaking down into R&B dance moves in his latest music videos. We just weren’t paying attention.

 

 

Never forget that Tyga’s been an Usher fan. In “Feel Me” he shouts out Usher’s infamous “U” chain several times.

 

 

Do you think Usher would approve of Tyga’s skills on the dance floor?

 

When Did Tyga Become An R&B Singer Who Does Usher Covers? was originally published on globalgrind.com

