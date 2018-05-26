Entertainment News
18 Jamaican Artists, Brands And Events To Watch In 2018

GlobalGrind shines a spotlight on some of the island’s most promising musicians, artists, vloggers and events for 2018 and beyond.

The island of Jamaica is chock full of talent that influences cultures around the world.

Your favorite artists have been inspired by and collaborated with many of Jamaica’s finest for decades; Some have even been known to rock the flag’s Black, Gold, and Green out of respect.

If you’re interested in the future roots of Jamaica’s global influence, flip the page and let @SwadeDaVillain introduce you to 18 creators, curators and entrepreneurs who are up next on the island, and abroad.

