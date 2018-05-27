News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rhymefest Calmly Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Fingers With Professional Statement

The MC and entrepreneur was all business in his written response to Kim(Ye’s) Twitter tirade.

19 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Summer TCA Tour - Day 3

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Rhymefest has time today, too.

In response to Kim Kardashian’s Twitter drag (which accused the Chicago rapper and philanthropist of misusing DONDA House funds and wearing fake Yeezys to a studio session), Fest issued a written statement via his Twitter.

”You and your team know how to get contact in with me,” typed the rapper, ,” and we are awaiting your decision, because our community will be OK regardless.”

Read the full statement below:

Rhymefest Calmly Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Fingers With Professional Statement was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rhymefest Calmly Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Fingers With Professional Statement

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
18 Jamaican Artists, Brands And Events To Watch…
 19 hours ago
05.26.18
Crime scene
Who’s down for a DUI Blood Test this…
 20 hours ago
05.26.18
Do You Remember?: 7 Times Hip Hop Lit…
 1 day ago
05.26.18
The Internet Reacts To Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” Diss…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
Whaaat: These People Have “The Gift” To Bring…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
Aaaye! This Elmo Was LITTY At Some 5-Year…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
Reaching For The Stars: See The Video That…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
Bars: This High School Teacher & Her Students…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
#WordEyeHeard: 21 Savage Says Amber Rose Would be…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
Delivert: 8 Stages Of Wine’s Healing Power (As…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
Respeck The Glo Up: The Dumbest Things We…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
Pusha T on The Breakfast Club
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Uses Whitney Houston Death Scene…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
These Throwback Television Commercials Are Peak Ridiculousness
 2 days ago
05.25.18
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 27, 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Rachel Dolezal Facing Welfare Fraud Charges
 2 days ago
05.25.18
Grown Play: The Bop It-Inspired Sex Toy Is…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
For Real Ya’ll, It’s Time: 10 Things We…
 2 days ago
05.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close