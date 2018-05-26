New Music
Home > New Music

BlocBoy JB Just Borrowed Something From Nicki

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Memphis rapper Bloc Boy Jb decides to switch it up and crush a nicki beat, just because. Press play and check out the bars over Chun-Li .

Block Boy JB , nicki minaj , Noise on the net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading BlocBoy JB Just Borrowed Something From Nicki

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Crime scene
Who’s down for a DUI Blood Test this…
 57 mins ago
05.26.18
Do You Remember?: 7 Times Hip Hop Lit…
 6 hours ago
05.26.18
The Internet Reacts To Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” Diss…
 21 hours ago
05.25.18
Whaaat: These People Have “The Gift” To Bring…
 1 day ago
05.25.18
Aaaye! This Elmo Was LITTY At Some 5-Year…
 1 day ago
05.25.18
Reaching For The Stars: See The Video That…
 1 day ago
05.25.18
Bars: This High School Teacher & Her Students…
 1 day ago
05.25.18
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
#WordEyeHeard: 21 Savage Says Amber Rose Would be…
 1 day ago
05.25.18
Delivert: 8 Stages Of Wine’s Healing Power (As…
 1 day ago
05.25.18
Respeck The Glo Up: The Dumbest Things We…
 1 day ago
05.25.18
Pusha T on The Breakfast Club
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Uses Whitney Houston Death Scene…
 1 day ago
05.25.18
These Throwback Television Commercials Are Peak Ridiculousness
 1 day ago
05.25.18
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 27, 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Rachel Dolezal Facing Welfare Fraud Charges
 1 day ago
05.25.18
Grown Play: The Bop It-Inspired Sex Toy Is…
 1 day ago
05.25.18
For Real Ya’ll, It’s Time: 10 Things We…
 1 day ago
05.25.18
Esketitttt: If You’re Ready For Friday, Memorial Day…
 1 day ago
05.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close