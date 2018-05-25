Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Respeck The Glo Up: The Dumbest Things We Believed As Kids That Are Funny AF Now

0 reads
Leave a comment
Black boy in mummy costume holding jack o'lanterns

Source: KidStock / Getty

Kids say and think the darnedest things sometimes — and the adults should take all the blame for it.

 

Growing up, we were told bold face lies by our parents about everything from the tooth fairy and Santa Claus to not being able to swim 30 minutes after you eat — which we still kinda believe.

Don’t feel bad though. We’ve all been given false truths as kids that we spend most of our adulthood overcoming.

And the bright side is we’re all learning things together, as one big happy, social media bred family.

 

Hit the flip to see more bulls*** beliefs we’ve all had to overcome at some point.

Respeck The Glo Up: The Dumbest Things We Believed As Kids That Are Funny AF Now was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Respeck The Glo Up: The Dumbest Things We Believed As Kids That Are Funny AF Now

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Whaaat: These People Have “The Gift” To Bring…
 1 hour ago
05.25.18
Aaaye! This Elmo Was LITTY At Some 5-Year…
 2 hours ago
05.25.18
Reaching For The Stars: See The Video That…
 3 hours ago
05.25.18
Bars: This High School Teacher & Her Students…
 3 hours ago
05.25.18
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
#WordEyeHeard: 21 Savage Says Amber Rose Would be…
 4 hours ago
05.25.18
Delivert: 8 Stages Of Wine’s Healing Power (As…
 5 hours ago
05.25.18
Respeck The Glo Up: The Dumbest Things We…
 6 hours ago
05.25.18
Pusha T on The Breakfast Club
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Uses Whitney Houston Death Scene…
 6 hours ago
05.25.18
These Throwback Television Commercials Are Peak Ridiculousness
 7 hours ago
05.25.18
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 27, 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Rachel Dolezal Facing Welfare Fraud Charges
 8 hours ago
05.25.18
Grown Play: The Bop It-Inspired Sex Toy Is…
 8 hours ago
05.25.18
For Real Ya’ll, It’s Time: 10 Things We…
 8 hours ago
05.25.18
Esketitttt: If You’re Ready For Friday, Memorial Day…
 10 hours ago
05.25.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When School’s Out, Work Is…
 1 day ago
05.24.18
Shooketh: This Cat Just Found Out She Was…
 1 day ago
05.24.18
Insecuri-Tea: Dro’s Real Life Girlfriend Found Out About…
 1 day ago
05.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close