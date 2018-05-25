Former REACH Media Employee Mike Gonzalez Passes Away

0 reads Leave a comment
Mike Gonzalez, former Operations Manager of Digital Properties for REACH Media in Dallas, TX passed away this week. Locally, he’s had a hand in boosting the careers of artists like TreWard and 97.9 The Beat‘s on-air personality JKruz. Professionally, we worked together for Car Show and Zydeco Meets the Blues. He’s even helped me with a viral marketing campaign and kept me up-to-date about what’s going on both mainstream and underground. Mike was a good dude and he will definitely be missed. RIP.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Obituary via Legacy.com
WESLACO – Michael Justin Gonzalez , 25, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas, TX. McCaleb Funeral Home of Weslaco is in charge of arrangements.
