Former REACH Media Employee Mike Gonzalez Passes Away

Legendary.

Mike Gonzalez, former Operations Manager of Digital Properties for REACH Media in Dallas, TX passed away this week. Locally, he’s had a hand in boosting the careers of artists like TreWard and 97.9 The Beat‘s on-air personality JKruz. Professionally, we worked together for Car Show and Zydeco Meets the Blues. He’s even helped me with a viral marketing campaign and kept me up-to-date about what’s going on both mainstream and underground. Mike was a good dude and he will definitely be missed. RIP.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Obituary via Legacy.com

WESLACO – Michael Justin Gonzalez , 25, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas, TX. McCaleb Funeral Home of Weslaco is in charge of arrangements.

 

