Former REACH Media Employee Mike Gonzalez Passes Away

Legendary. A post shared by Michael Justin Gonzalez (@refuse2stop) on Sep 27, 2016 at 11:22am PDT

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Mike Gonzalez, former Operations Manager of Digital Properties for REACH Media in Dallas, TX passed away this week. Locally, he’s had a hand in boosting the careers of artists like TreWard and 97.9 The Beat‘s on-air personality JKruz. Professionally, we worked together for Car Show and Zydeco Meets the Blues. He’s even helped me with a viral marketing campaign and kept me up-to-date about what’s going on both mainstream and underground. Mike was a good dude and he will definitely be missed. RIP.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Obituary via Legacy.com

WESLACO – Michael Justin Gonzalez , 25, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas, TX. McCaleb Funeral Home of Weslaco is in charge of arrangements.

Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember 36 photos Launch gallery Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember 1. Lee Thompson Young Source:Getty 1 of 36 2. Eazy-E Source:Getty 2 of 36 3. Lil Snupe Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Lil Phat Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Fresh Kid Ice Source:Getty 5 of 36 6. Prodigy Source:Getty 6 of 36 7. Tupac Shakur Source:Getty 7 of 36 8. Shawty Lo Source:Getty 8 of 36 9. Aaliyah Source:Getty 9 of 36 10. Lisa 'Lefteye' Lopez Source:Getty 10 of 36 11. Big Pun Source:Getty 11 of 36 12. Tommy Ford Source:Getty 12 of 36 13. Notorious B.I.G. Source:Getty 13 of 36 14. Charlie Murphy Source:Getty 14 of 36 15. Whitney Houston Source:Getty 15 of 36 16. Prince Source:Getty 16 of 36 17. Bobbi Kristina Source:Getty 17 of 36 18. Michael Jackson Source:Getty 18 of 36 19. Bob Marley Source:Getty 19 of 36 20. Jimi Hendrix Source:Getty 20 of 36 21. Richard Pryor Source:Getty 21 of 36 22. Muhammad Ali Source:Getty 22 of 36 23. Kimbo Slice Source:BELLATOR MMA 23 of 36 24. Phife Dawg (of A Tribe Called request) Source:Phife Dawg Estate 24 of 36 25. Natalie Cole Source:Getty 25 of 36 26. Chris Kelly (of Kriss Kross) Source:Getty 26 of 36 27. Heavy D Source:Getty 27 of 36 28. Old Dirty Bastard Source:Getty 28 of 36 29. Dick Gregory Source:Getty 29 of 36 30. Lamont Bentley Source:Getty 30 of 36 31. Fats Domino Source:Getty 31 of 36 32. James Avery Source:Getty 32 of 36 33. Bernie Casey Source:Getty 33 of 36 34. James Cotton Source:Getty 34 of 36 35. Joni Sledge Source:Getty 35 of 36 36. Clyde Stubblefield Source:Getty 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Former REACH Media Employee Mike Gonzalez Passes Away Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember

The Latest: