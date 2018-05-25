WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Uses Whitney Houston Death Scene Pic for Pusha T Album Cover

Kanye West thinks using a picture of Whitney Houston’s bathroom after a drug binge…is art. At least cover art, for Pusha T’s new album, Daytona.
TMZ reports:
Pusha T told Angie Martinez in an interview Wednesday that his original album art was canned at the last minute in favor of a photo West licensed for the obscene amount of money. Pusha said that Ye put his own cash down on it too since they’d already agreed on something else previously — telling Push, “This is what people need to see to go along with this music.”
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I wonder how “artsy” it would be if someone used the operating table from Kanye’s mom’s fatal surgery…you gotta think before you act.
