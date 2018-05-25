WordEyeHeard: 21 Savage Says Amber Rose Would be Dead if She Smashed the Homie

He may not have any love left to give her but at least she’s still alive… Amber Rose addressed a rumor this week that she cheated on 21 Savage with someone he knew by saying she’s a loyal person who has never cheated on any of her exes. 21 backed her up by responding to a post about the rumor on Instagram.

I'm lilD, and that's the Word Eye Heard.

