Esketitttt: If You're Ready For Friday, Memorial Day Weekend & Summer — This Video Is Totally For You

Hip Hop : Kod Street Dance World Cup 2016 in Paris

Is it just us, or do you feel the summertime fever in the air?

 

Memorial Day weekend  is sort of the unofficial beginning of the Summer season, which means it’s time for Barbecues, lit parties and lots and lots of dancing!

 

Kid The Wiz and his lite feet homies are always giving us fire dance videos — but their #PushbackChallenge video is the perfect vibe for some summer time, holiday, Friday fun:

#PushBackChallenge on the NYC SUBWAY 🚇🕺🏻🔥 @Neyo #JohnOclap #GoodManSeason ⚡️ #WorstShowEver 👌🏽⚡️ #TeamKidTheWiz 🇩🇴 #WorldOfDance #NYCCulture 💪🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 #WaffleNYC SQUAD – @WAFFLENYC ‼️ Cc: @JohnnyDior @Arnstar @Yushonstroughn @I_Lyve @Babyonyc ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ SONG – Push Back By @Neyo ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ DANCE STYLE – #LiteFeet ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @WorldStar @Daquan @TheShadeRoom @Complex @9Gag ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥 #RawTalent #Wshh #Complex #HipHop #TheEllenShow #Wshh #WorldStar #CardiB #ShowTime #Viral #Dance #Daquan #Blessings #JumpMan23 #AD #ViralContent #Spotify #Lit #Turnt #jimmyfallon #ThankGod 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kid The Wiz (@kidthewiz) on

 

Watch this video enough times and you too will feel like you can walk on air.

 

Although some of us shouldn’t even try:

 

And thanks Ne-Yo for providing the tunes for the fire dance challenge:

 

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share some of your Memorial moves.

via GIPHY

