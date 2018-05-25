Esketitttt: If You’re Ready For Friday, Memorial Day Weekend & Summer — This Video Is Totally For You

Is it just us, or do you feel the summertime fever in the air?
Memorial Day weekend is sort of the unofficial beginning of the Summer season, which means it’s time for Barbecues, lit parties and lots and lots of dancing!
Kid The Wiz and his lite feet homies are always giving us fire dance videos — but their #PushbackChallenge video is the perfect vibe for some summer time, holiday, Friday fun:
#PushBackChallenge on the NYC SUBWAY. #TeamKidTheWiz. SQUAD – @WAFFLENYC. Cc: @JohnnyDior @Arnstar @Yushonstroughn @I_Lyve @Babyonyc. SONG – Push Back By @Neyo. DANCE STYLE – #LiteFeet
Watch this video enough times and you too will feel like you can walk on air.
#PUSHBACKCHALLENGE inna NYC. New Moves: • P U S H B A C K @__chinkyyy__ • A L L O V A @shen_tuggz. 📽: @geniusphotos00 🎵: @neyo @beberexha @stefflondons
Although some of us shouldn’t even try:
И с 186493847 дубля мы сняли одним кадром без моих косяков 😂😂😂 Это ФЕМЕЙЛ ДАНСХОЛЛ! ONLY GIRLS!) #pushback #pushbackchallenge #dance #girls #ivanovo #ViktoriyaKuznetsova #танцы #иваново #дансхолл #фемейлдансхолл #femaledancehall #Dancehall
And thanks Ne-Yo for providing the tunes for the fire dance challenge:
I just want to say alot of respect to this artist @neyo for teaching these wonderful ladies our dance move called : #CHOBLOWOW created by the team @overload_skankaz_official_page big up @slipdance for teaching him and now he's teaching others. TAG @neyo we really appreciate it bro, much thanks bless up 💯💪 🇯🇲 #CHOBLOWOW #PushBackChallenge
