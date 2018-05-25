Esketitttt: If You’re Ready For Friday, Memorial Day Weekend & Summer — This Video Is Totally For You

Is it just us, or do you feel the summertime fever in the air?

Memorial Day weekend is sort of the unofficial beginning of the Summer season, which means it’s time for Barbecues, lit parties and lots and lots of dancing!

Kid The Wiz and his lite feet homies are always giving us fire dance videos — but their #PushbackChallenge video is the perfect vibe for some summer time, holiday, Friday fun:

Watch this video enough times and you too will feel like you can walk on air.

Although some of us shouldn’t even try:

And thanks Ne-Yo for providing the tunes for the fire dance challenge:

