For Real Ya’ll, It’s Time: 10 Things We Want To See On BET

BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Earlier this week, BET Chairman Debra Lee announced that she’d be stepping down from her duties as CEO and chief executive.

 

Lee definitely did her thing when it came to original programming and family entertainment. But we all felt the change in the network when she began tenure as chairman in 2005 and when former Head of Programming, Stephen Hill, departed last year.

No word on who is set to take Lee’s spot, but in the meantime — we have a few ideas for BET that may do the network some good.

1. Cooking Shows

Everybody loves cooking shows, and there are a slew of Black chefs just waiting for the chance to have their own series. We’d even watch Tia Mowry’s cooking show if BET gave her one.

 

2. New Talent 

Back in the day, BET producers would go from city to city scouting out new talent to host their shows. What happened to that? Either bring Free, AJ, Ms. Cita and Tigger back, or get some of these social media stars, like Shiggy and Jess Hilarious to host their own show.

 

3. Variety Shows 

At least bring back In Living Color and MADtv. Or get funny guys like @Kellz or @ReggieCouz to create some dope skits for a series.

 

4. BET Spanish for all the Afro-Latinos

Respeck it!

 

Hit the flip for more.

For Real Ya’ll, It’s Time: 10 Things We Want To See On BET was originally published on globalgrind.com

