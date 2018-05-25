Entertainment News
Grown Play: The Bop It-Inspired Sex Toy Is Coming To A Bedroom Near You (NSFW)

What commands will you follow?

FAMILY FUN

Source: Kansas City Star / Getty

Some people need a little extra in their life when it comes to pleasing the libido, and one company is here to serve the masses.

To celebrate National Masturbation Day on May 28, adult play company Nutaku is releasing the Flick N’ Jerk, which is basically like Bop It, but for adults.

To say they were inspired by the popular kids toy is not much of a stretch. With commands like bop it, twist it and pull it, one slip into the gutter will have kinky adults adding a few commands of their own.

 

And Flick N’ Jerk is here to support. It’s supposed to include a dildo, a butt plug, a vibrator, as well as a fleshlight.

Sooo…pick your pleasure.

 

Here’s a quote from the website too, if you’re still not inspired:

“Do you have what it takes to rub on it, suck on it, ride on it, plug on it, and pound on it?!”

No need to answer now.

Save it for the bedroom you nasty you.

 

More details about the Flick N’ Jerk should be known once it comes out later this month. It will be Nutaku’s first physical product since the site usually specializes in NSFW mobile and desktop games. If you think you can take on all that Flick N’ Jerk has to offer, be brave and click here for more info.

Grown Play: The Bop It-Inspired Sex Toy Is Coming To A Bedroom Near You (NSFW) was originally published on globalgrind.com

