WordEyeHeard: Rachel Dolezal Facing Welfare Fraud Charges

Nkechi Diallo, the former Rachel Dolezal and past Spokane, Washington NAACP president who posed as a Black woman for years, is now facing felony welfare fraud charges. Diallo is facing a trio of charges related to the fraud after depositing a large amount of cash while claiming she needed welfare assistance.

Former Spokane Chapter NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is now facing legal trouble that could land her behind bars. KHQ has confirmed that Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, is accused of 1st Degree Theft by Welfare Fraud, Perjury in the 2nd Degree, and False Verification for Public Assistance. Her potential punishment under RCW 74.08.331 could include up to 15 years in prison.

Because Dolezal changed her name, we’ll be referring to her as Nkechi Diallo. According to court documents, Diallo illegally received $8,747 in food assistance, and illegally received $100 in childcare assistance. Total restitution, according to the documents, is $8,847, allegedly stolen from August 2015 through November 2017.

The outlet adds that Diallo was under investigation by the DSHS Office of Fraud since March 2017 after the agency was tipped off that Diallo was writing a book and would gain a money advance but reported she was only getting $500 per month. In all, Diallo failed to report nearly $84,000 in earnings that came from the sale of her book, her artwork, and other miscellaneous means.

