Azealia Banks Serves Hard Rhymes (& Hard Nipples) In Her ‘Anna Wintour’ Music Video

She's certainly showing her full self.

Azealia Banks gives concert in Istanbul

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Azealia Banks is living her best life in her just released “Anna Wintour” music video.

In a Flashdance-esque clip, Azealia brings out her inner Janet by dancing around an abandoned warehouse.

While singing and rapping her lines, she enjoys her body the whole time…and I do mean all of her body.

Let’s just say any “free the nipple” campaigns might have just gotten their new representative. Check it out for yourself below.

 

That’s right, Azealia made sure her nipples were out and proud, with enough toughness to pierce the ozone layer.

1997 Batman would be proud.

 

The Internet was certainly here for it. Swipe through for some tweets celebrating Azealia and everything she’s working with.

Azealia Banks Serves Hard Rhymes (& Hard Nipples) In Her ‘Anna Wintour’ Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

