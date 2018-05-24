Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Shooketh: This Cat Just Found Out She Was Pregnant And The Puss Looks Pissed

1 reads
Leave a comment
The Rehoming And Rehabilitation Of Unwanted Dogs And Cats During The Christmas Holiday

Source: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

Every woman’s reaction to finding out they’re pregnant is different — but have you ever wondered how animals react to their ultrasounds?

 

Well, a one-year old cat name Ulla just discovered that she was with child and by the looks of it, this wasn’t a planned pregnancy.

Ulla was waltzing her way into a homeless shelter in Greenland when an employee, Tone Frank, said he felt that she was little chubby and decided to take her to the vet. Although doctors can’t hear all the heartbeats in Ulla’s belly, they’re estimating that she’ll have at least 4-5 kittens.

 

The expectant kitten even got a family out of it. Oh-purrrrr!

Hit the flip to check out more crazy cat ultrasounds.

Shooketh: This Cat Just Found Out She Was Pregnant And The Puss Looks Pissed was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Shooketh: This Cat Just Found Out She Was Pregnant And The Puss Looks Pissed

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Almost Friday Shmood: When School’s Out, Work Is…
 5 hours ago
05.24.18
Shooketh: This Cat Just Found Out She Was…
 5 hours ago
05.24.18
Insecuri-Tea: Dro’s Real Life Girlfriend Found Out About…
 7 hours ago
05.24.18
T.I and Tiny
#WordEyeHeard: You in or Out? Tiny Files Another…
 8 hours ago
05.24.18
A Brief History Of Pusha T And Drake’s…
 10 hours ago
05.24.18
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards
#WordEyeHeard: Wait, A Crackhead Caused Offset’s Car Crash??…
 10 hours ago
05.24.18
amber rose for gq
#WordEyeHeard: So is THIS Why Amber Rose and…
 11 hours ago
05.24.18
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Joins Halsey To Perform “Alone” on…
 12 hours ago
05.24.18
Uum, Okay: #WhyYouShouldntBangMe Brings Out The Strangely Kinky…
 12 hours ago
05.24.18
Ha! The ‘White Lady Calling The Cops’ Is…
 12 hours ago
05.24.18
BET's 106th & Park
Here’s What The Legendary Mouse On Tha Track’s…
 12 hours ago
05.24.18
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Kanye & The Kardashians’ Appear On Family Feud
 12 hours ago
05.24.18
LOL: Draymond Green Is Aware That He’s The…
 13 hours ago
05.24.18
Petty Patrol: 8 Of The Most Outrageous &…
 1 day ago
05.23.18
Flex Zone: Will Smith Returns To Rap With…
 1 day ago
05.23.18
7 photos
World Turtle Day: What You Never Knew About…
 1 day ago
05.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close