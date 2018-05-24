Radio One Exclusives
Nicki Minaj Changes ‘Queen’ Album Release Date

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Nicki Minaj has announced that her upcoming album “Queen” will be released on August 10th, instead of June 15th.

Minaj shared the news on Twitter, see the tweet below:

Minaj, also hopped on Instagram Live, where she, addressed her reasons for moving the album date, saying that her label wanted her to release it in June, but she wants the album to be perfect for the fans and that she wants to do some other things before she releases it, which is why the release date is now August 10th.

“I can’t give y’all half-ass shit, I refuse to.” Minaj stated. “There are some dope features on the album, that I want to give more time to… the moral of the story is that the album is coming out August 10th.”

That being said, June 11th through June 15th, Minaj did say she will have three surprises to share including the album cover. Plus, she also says that she has plans to release her second single before the release of her album.

“This is my best album.” Minaj said with confidence “Everyone who has heard this album, says ‘it’s my best album.”

photos
