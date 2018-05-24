lilD
#WordEyeHeard: New York Jets Chairman Will Pay Fines for Players Who Kneel

On Wednesday, the NFL announced a revised policy, which requires players on the field to stand for the National Anthem. Players who do not stand while on the field will face a league-issued fine.

However, Jets chairman, Christopher Johnson says the players on his team are free to perform any sign of protest without having to worry about being fined.

Johnson said to News Day, “I do not like imposing any club-specific rules. If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players. I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest.”

He continued, “There are some big, complicated issues that we’re all struggling with, and our players are on the front lines. I don’t want to come down on them like a ton of bricks, and I won’t. There will be no club fines or suspensions or any sort of repercussions. If the team gets fined, that’s just something I’ll have to bear.”

Last season no players from the Jets took a knee, but instead, the players and coaches locked arms during the anthem.

Johnson admitted to struggling with the approval of the anthem modifications while in the owner’s meetings but showed his support for the policy from a “membership standpoint.”

Nonetheless, Johnson is showing his support for his players by paying for any fines out of his pockets.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. So…..the Cowboys chairman next or nah….

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , new york jets pay fines kneel anthem , nfl fine players kneel anthem , nfl fines kneel protest

