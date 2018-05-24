Entertainment News
LOL: Draymond Green Is Aware That He’s The Michelle Williams Of The Warriors

Watch.

2016 NBA Finals - Game 4

Source: Gary Dineen / Getty

First comes Steph, then come Klay, then comes Draymond Green finishing up the play.

Steph Curry Dancing GIF by Jasmyn Lawson, Editor - Find & Share on GIPHY

If you really think about it, the Golden State Warriors starting line up is sort of setup like Destiny’a Child, no?

Super Bowl Dc GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

With Steph Curry as Beyoncé and Klay Thompson taking on the Kelly Rowland role, that means Draymond and Michelle hold the same position.

Luckily both stars find humor in the madness and still collect a check regardless of what haters say.

Golden State Warriors Shrug GIF by NBA - Find & Share on GIPHY

Check out this 2016 Foot Locker commercial with starring the third runner ups and former NBA star Horace Graham talking about standing out.

Brilliant.

Via GIPHY

LOL: Draymond Green Is Aware That He’s The Michelle Williams Of The Warriors was originally published on globalgrind.com

Continue reading LOL: Draymond Green Is Aware That He’s The Michelle Williams Of The Warriors

