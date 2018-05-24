LOL: Draymond Green Is Aware That He’s The Michelle Williams Of The Warriors

First comes Steph, then come Klay, then comes Draymond Green finishing up the play.

If you really think about it, the Golden State Warriors starting line up is sort of setup like Destiny’a Child, no?

With Steph Curry as Beyoncé and Klay Thompson taking on the Kelly Rowland role, that means Draymond and Michelle hold the same position.

Luckily both stars find humor in the madness and still collect a check regardless of what haters say.

Check out this 2016 Foot Locker commercial with starring the third runner ups and former NBA star Horace Graham talking about standing out.

Brilliant.

