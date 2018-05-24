Entertainment News
#WordEyeHeard: You in or Out? Tiny Files Another Leave of Absence in Divorce Case

2 reads
Maybe there’s still hope for T.I. and Tiny. The rapper’s estranged wife just filed for another leave of absence, halting their divorce proceedings.

Back in 2016, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris filed for divorce from her husband of six years, citing “Irreconcilable differences,” as she claimed there was no hope of getting back together. However, despite the initial back and forth, the two managed to work through some differences and their relationship.

Although upon reconciliation, Tiny kept the home she leased in their split, she later filed a leave of absence to halt the years-long case, for the time being, indicating the two are not quite ready to call it quits. In fact, in weeks after the first leave of absence was granted to extend the divorce process, Bossip reports that Tiny has already filed a second to hold it off even longer. Which means the two will not be finalizing their divorce anytime soon.

