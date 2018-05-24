WordEyeHeard: Wait, A Crackhead Caused Offset’s Car Crash?? [VIDEO]

So what was the cause of Offset’s nasty car crash…? He swerved to avoid hitting a crackhead.

“Thursday in Bev Hills, where he thanked God his injuries from his nasty car crash last week weren’t worse — though they were kinda bad. He even says the big man upstairs was the good Samaritan who allegedly took him to the hospital.

Yeah, we’re not sure what he means either. One thing we are sure of … Offset won’t face more questions about the crash, not from cops, anyway.

There’s also this … our guy asked if a since-deleted tweet from his fiancee, Cardi B, claiming he swerved to dodge a crackhead was true. Sounds like it is.”

via TMZ

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Crackheads run way too fast for me to find this factual.

