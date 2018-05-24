Entertainment News
#WordEyeHeard: So is THIS Why Amber Rose and 21 Savage Broke Up?

So is the reason Amber Rose is still crying over 21 Savage, and he’s unbothered…is she smashed the homie…?

Via Celebrity Insider:

“Amber cheated on 21 with one of his friends. She feels horrible about it. That’s why she’s still the one in love while 21 is over her,” the insider said.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. These heauxs is for everybody.

