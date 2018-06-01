Help Us Feed Children In Need During Summer Break

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Summer is coming up and believe it or not, many area children aren’t looking forward to summer break. Thousands of local families struggle to provide food during the summer break. That’s why we’ve partnered with CitySquare to help collect donations to cover the cost of Weekend Meals which consists of nutritious food items to fight hunger throughout the summer. CitySquare serves free meals across the metroplex on weekdays but needs your help for the weekends. Why let a child go hungry this summer? Together we can help CitySquare make sure our kids have breakfast and lunch daily. Please make a donation now.
