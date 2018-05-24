DFW
Kruz Newz: With the Suspensions Behind Him, Ezekiel Elliott Says It’s Time for Him to be a Leader

With all the suspensions, legal battles and stress behind him, Elliott, 22, is ready to set up to be the Cowboys leader, especially without Witten and Bryant this year.  As a rookie, Elliott led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

