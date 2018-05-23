DFW
Kruz Newz: Now You Can Mute Someone on Instagram Without Unfollowing Them

So finally a feature on Instagram we can all enjoy a MUTE button!!  It will be rolling out over the next few weeks.  You can now mute someone’s posts without having to unfollow them!  But don’t mute my account lol!

Just click on the 3 dots on their profile or post and click mute and it’s done!

 

