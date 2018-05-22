Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hey Big Head…Seriously, There’s An IG Account Dedicated To A Big-Headed Rihanna

Don't sleep on how much you need this.

2 reads
Leave a comment
69th Annual Parsons Benefit

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Because all might be going well with your life…

Because the grass is green and the sky is blue…

I thought it might be good to drop a little randomness in your day just for laughs.

One Instagram user had to be thinking the same thing when they decided to make a Big-headed Rihanna account.

That’s right, if you want a larger than life Ri Ri dome, look no further than @bigheadhanna_

She's not so a bad gyal😌🔥 @badgalriri #MetGala

A post shared by RIHANNA FOLLOWS 6/04/2017 (@bigheadhanna_) on

 

So necessary.

So needed.

So crucial.

Swipe through for some more pics guaranteed to give you the giggles!

Hey Big Head…Seriously, There’s An IG Account Dedicated To A Big-Headed Rihanna was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Hey Big Head…Seriously, There’s An IG Account Dedicated To A Big-Headed Rihanna

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Showtime's 'White Famous' - Arrivals
North Texas’ own Jamie Foxx set to Host…
 6 hours ago
05.22.18
Did You Know? 9 Little Known Facts About…
 9 hours ago
05.22.18
Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo…
 9 hours ago
05.22.18
Hey Big Head…Seriously, There’s An IG Account Dedicated…
 10 hours ago
05.22.18
Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant…
 10 hours ago
05.22.18
World Goth Day: These Intense ‘Goth’ Nicknames Will…
 10 hours ago
05.22.18
Amber Rose Hosts Auditions For 'Chocolate Rose' At The Chocolate Lounge In Las Vegas
#WordEyeHeard: Amber Rose Compares Kanye and Trump [VIDEO]
 13 hours ago
05.22.18
R Kelly And Laurence Fishburne On 'Extra'
#WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly Being Sued for Giving a…
 14 hours ago
05.22.18
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Tops Billboard; See How Many…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close