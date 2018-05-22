Entertainment News
Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo In ‘Black Panther’ That Nobody Caught

And we thought we were ready for Marvel trivia night, smh.

2018 Time 100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

How many times did you see Black Panther?

Two times? Five times? Ten?

Well, did you see it enough to catch the most hidden of hidden cameos from a talk show host?

According to Vanity Fair, The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah appeared in BP, but not as an in-the-flesh character.

Trevor was the voice of “Griot,” the Siri-like A.I. system that guides Martin Freeman’s character in the virtual plane fight sequence.

If you watch the end credits to the film, you’ll find Trevor’s name listed and one of his representatives confirmed the info with Vanity Fair. Peep his scene again below…

 

It’s only fitting that Trevor’s voice appears in the film. He’s from South Africa and throughout the movie, characters use one of his native languages — Xhosa. “There were subtitles, and I was like, I don’t need your subtitles! I don’t need your subtitles,” Noah said back in February. “This is just for me right now! Nobody else listen! This reminds me of my mom.”

Tew special.

He could have given us movie nerds a heads up though!

No worries, we’ll be watching out for him in the sequels.

Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo In ‘Black Panther’ That Nobody Caught was originally published on globalgrind.com

