North Texas’ own Jamie Foxx set to Host BET Awards

This will be Jamie Foxx’s second time hosting the BET awards ceremony! I can’t wait to see what he says about these celebs! DJ Khaled leads with xi nominations with six, including Video of the Year for “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller and Album of the Year for Grateful. Kung-Fu Kenny has five including Album of the Year for Damn and Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice. His TDE labelmate SZA and the Migos have four apiece. Stay close to IG at @979thebeat as yours truly, Jesse Salazar brings it to you live at the during BET Awards weekend, and will air live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 PM ET on BET.

