Is Blockchain The Answer To Entertainment Industry? [PODCAST]

TTO Podcasts
| 05.22.18
Leave a comment

Description: For decades licensing and royalties rights have been a prominent issue in the push-pull relationship between artist and their record labels. This problem only compounded with the invention of the internet and digital music.Artists aren’t only being fleeced by their record labels now, they also have to deal with streaming services that take a percentage of their creative work in exchange for distributing their content. Tune in and listen as this is where blockchain can and will help change the tide.

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Is Blockchain The Answer To Entertainment Industry? [PODCAST]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Showtime's 'White Famous' - Arrivals
North Texas’ own Jamie Foxx set to Host…
 2 hours ago
05.22.18
Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant…
 6 hours ago
05.22.18
Amber Rose Hosts Auditions For 'Chocolate Rose' At The Chocolate Lounge In Las Vegas
#WordEyeHeard: Amber Rose Compares Kanye and Trump [VIDEO]
 10 hours ago
05.22.18
R Kelly And Laurence Fishburne On 'Extra'
#WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly Being Sued for Giving a…
 10 hours ago
05.22.18
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Tops Billboard; See How Many…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie’s Best TV Moments With Donald…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of…
 2 days ago
05.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close