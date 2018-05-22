Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Veda Loca In The Morning: What Kind Of Shark Are You? Comment below.
Video shot by Shun Atkins (@OvidMedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Should DJ Kayotik Get A Segment On Veda Loca In The Morning?
- America Loves Violence [VIDEO]
- Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant For The First Time
- OMG: ‘America Idol’ Favorites Reunite For A Hilarious Music Video
- Robbery Of 2 Gay Men In Dallas Labeled As Hate Crime By Police [VIDEO]
- Watch: Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump Team Up For New “Welcome To The Party” Visual
- #WordEyeHeard: Amber Rose Compares Kanye and Trump [VIDEO]
- Dark Love: 10 Black Celebrities Serving Goth Looks For The People
- #WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly Being Sued for Giving a Woman Herpes, Allegedly
- Kruz Newz: Texas Rangers Donate Half the Proceeds from 50/50 Raffle to Santa Fe Shooting
Check Out These Former Dallas Mavericks (PHOTO GALLERY)
14 photos Launch gallery
Check Out These Former Dallas Mavericks (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Jason KiddSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Steve NashSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Caron ButlerSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Jason TerrySource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Erick DampierSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Peja StojakovicSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Shawn BradleySource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Jerry StackhouseSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Dennis RodmanSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Vince CarterSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Michael FinleySource:Getty 11 of 14
12. Juwan HowardSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Shawn MarionSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Drew GoodenSource:Getty 14 of 14
comments – add yours