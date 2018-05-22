America Loves Violence [VIDEO]

Description: Get ready for the daily dose of Tech This Out America, this week its all about: The latest scams in crypto space, its the dope game game 1985, What’s up really with net neutrality? 4 and 10 women are now paying there exes for divorce and that number is expected to grow. Robotics and Automotion here’s what it means for the Midwest….all this and more more, it’s Tech This Out News.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: