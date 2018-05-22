Music
Watch: Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump Team Up For New “Welcome To The Party” Visual

This video is the definition of chaotic

French Montana Preview Of Speed Gods

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Diplo‘s latest track, “Welcome To The Party,” off of the Deadpool 2 soundtrack finally has a visual to go with it. The song features French Montana, Lil Pump, and singer Zhavia, and the visual shows all four of the artists teaming up, as well.

The video is directed by Jason Koenig, and finds the four musicians either partying it up, going on some sort of high-speed chase, or just generally wreaking havoc. It fits into the intensity of the song itself pretty well.

Peep the new visual below and if you haven’t seen Deadpool 2 yet, go do that afterward.

