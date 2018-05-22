Music
Home > Music

OMG: ‘America Idol’ Favorites Reunite For A Hilarious Music Video

Talk about nostalgia.

1 reads
Leave a comment
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

On Monday, American Idol wrapped up its 16th season with Maddie Poppe being crowned the winner.

The finale got late night host Jimmy Kimmel thinking — what if he brought back some American Idol fan-favorites for a “We Are The World”-type sing-a-long?

Remember the teen heartthrob Sanjaya?

What about the “Pants On The Ground” guy, General Larry Platt?

And surely you remember William Hung.

You can find out what they’ve been up to (and how they sound) in the clip below!

OMG: ‘America Idol’ Favorites Reunite For A Hilarious Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading OMG: ‘America Idol’ Favorites Reunite For A Hilarious Music Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant…
 2 hours ago
05.22.18
Amber Rose Hosts Auditions For 'Chocolate Rose' At The Chocolate Lounge In Las Vegas
#WordEyeHeard: Amber Rose Compares Kanye and Trump [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
05.22.18
R Kelly And Laurence Fishburne On 'Extra'
#WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly Being Sued for Giving a…
 6 hours ago
05.22.18
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t…
 20 hours ago
05.21.18
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Tops Billboard; See How Many…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie’s Best TV Moments With Donald…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Reveal Photo Of…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close