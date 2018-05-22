Entertainment News
Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant For The First Time

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters this weekend and tells the origin story of one of the franchise’s most beloved characters, Han Solo. During Han’s coming of age story we get to meet younger versions of other characters we know and love, young Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian.

Sprinkle in a few other Easter Eggs from Star Wars and you got an hit movie. I sat down with Ron Howard to talk about making this movie, working with a talented young cast and handling characters that people are too protective of.

I also got to chat with Woody Harrelson and Thandie Newton who play Beckett and Val, two people key in Han Solo early days. During our chat Ron Howard told me that he got really excited to meet Kobe Bryant and gave him a hard tome on Kobe’s big win.

