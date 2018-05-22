Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly Being Sued for Giving a Woman Herpes, Allegedly

4 reads
Leave a comment

R. Kelly is not only “allegedly” holding girls hostage, he’s giving them the gift that keeps on giving: Herpes.

Reports TMZ:

A woman named Faith Rodgers filed the lawsuit in NYC, and claims they met in March 2017, when she was 19 … after a performance in San Antonio. In the suit, she says a couple months later Kelly flew her to NYC for one of his concerts.

After the show, she says Kelly “bombarded” her hotel room and initiated “unwanted sexual contact” … including oral and vaginal intercourse. After what she calls “abusive sex” … Kelly allegedly criticized her for being boring in bed.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Faith caught herpes from Kelly. She says they dated for about one year, during which he mentally, verbally and sexually abused her. Faith claims he locked her in rooms, studios and cars to punish her for failing to fulfill his sexual desires. In the suit, Faith says Kelly had a female assistant stand guard to make sure she didn’t flee. 

Rodgers is suing R’uh for sexual battery, false imprisonment and failure to disclose he was burning with that STD.

via HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. How about we “allegedly” arrest him for being a rapist…? Allegedly.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , r kelly assault case , r kelly documentary , r kelly herpes , r kelly sued , r kelly sued herpes

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly Being Sued for Giving a Woman Herpes, Allegedly

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Amber Rose Hosts Auditions For 'Chocolate Rose' At The Chocolate Lounge In Las Vegas
#WordEyeHeard: Amber Rose Compares Kanye and Trump [VIDEO]
 36 mins ago
05.22.18
R Kelly And Laurence Fishburne On 'Extra'
#WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly Being Sued for Giving a…
 1 hour ago
05.22.18
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t…
 16 hours ago
05.21.18
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 20 hours ago
05.21.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 22 hours ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 22 hours ago
05.21.18
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Tops Billboard; See How Many…
 23 hours ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 23 hours ago
05.21.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie’s Best TV Moments With Donald…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Reveal Photo Of…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close