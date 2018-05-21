Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By Fredro Santana’s Death

"(Lean) start f***ing with me,” he said. “Like, reading different, talking different, feel different. Like, everything.”

3 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Baby

Source: @estwst.photos / @estwst.photos

Lil Baby has been open about his mission to kick his lean habit in interviews and on social media.

April 18, the ATL rhymer told his Twitter followers that he was quitting and he confirmed with DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlemagne The God that he’s stayed clean during his recent talk with The Breakfast Club.

“I used to be on lean heavy, live five, six ounces a day,” Baby says, near the 6:50 mark of the interview. “That shit start fucking with me. Like, reading different, talking different, feel different, like, everything.”

Baby also said the drug affected his physical health: “At like two months of not drinking lean, I lost 20 pounds. That shit serious.”

Fredo Santana’s death was also a moment that hit home for Lil Baby, as the Chicago rhymer’s lean use was suspected to be a factor in his passing. “I don’t know him or nothing, but I kind of felt that when I saw that,” he adds. “Then they were saying it’s something like lean. That was big.”

Watch the full interview below:

Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By Fredro Santana’s Death was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By Fredro Santana’s Death

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 3 hours ago
05.21.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 5 hours ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 5 hours ago
05.21.18
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Tops Billboard; See How Many…
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 8 hours ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 8 hours ago
05.21.18
Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could…
 10 hours ago
05.21.18
NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie’s Best TV Moments With Donald…
 10 hours ago
05.21.18
Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Reveal Photo Of…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
Cardi B Is Back On IG With A…
 19 hours ago
05.21.18
This Cardi B “She Bad” Parody Is All…
 21 hours ago
05.20.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj on SNL
 21 hours ago
05.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close