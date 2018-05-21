Entertainment News
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Tops Billboard; See How Many Albums Sold

Post Malone, Tee Grizzley, and Playboi Carti are sitting the Billboard top 10.

For the third week in a row, Post Malone’s beerbongs & bentleys sits atop the Billboard 200 chart dated May 26, as the album earned 147,000 equivalent album units in the week ending May 17 (down 24 percent), according to Nielsen Music. Rapper Playboi Carti earns his best week yet, as his surprise release Die Lit debuts at No. 3 with 61,000 units. Closing out the top 10 is rapper Tee Grizzley’s debut studio album Activated, which arrives at No. 10 with 33,000 units (with 26,000 of that in SEA units). (Billboard)

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I just found out a beer bong was a thing. The only bong I knew about was….nevermind.

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Tops Billboard; See How Many Albums Sold

