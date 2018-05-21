Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring

12 reads
Leave a comment

In need of the most challenging job of your career? Kanye West is looking for a publicist.

The Blast reports:

According to a recent job posting obtained by The Blast, Ye is searching for a full-time in-house publicist who will be responsible for “All PR matters relating to Yeezy and Kanye West as a public figure.”

Yeezy (the company) needing a new PR guru is not all that exciting, but the fact that whomever decides to take on that role must also deal with Kanye’s personal publicity is especially daunting.

As we previously reported, Kanye unceremoniously parted ways with many of his closest confidantes during this latest creative kick. The artist had declared that he didn’t need anyone to “manage,” him, but it’s possible the last few weeks of his self-imposed media campaign had become a bit too much to handle solo.

The outlet shared details of the job listing, which asks that the PR pro has 10 years of public relations experience, five years minimum working for a top PR firm, and five years as an in-house publicist for a top brand.

Those are heavy credentials needed in an industry known for lots of movement from firm to firm. Good luck to whoever goes for the gig.

More at HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I don’t know if that check would even be worth it…

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

kanye west hiring , kanye west hiring pr , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , yeezy brand jobs

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 1 hour ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 1 hour ago
05.21.18
Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could…
 3 hours ago
05.21.18
NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie’s Best TV Moments With Donald…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Reveal Photo Of…
 4 hours ago
05.21.18
Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Cardi B Is Back On IG With A…
 12 hours ago
05.21.18
This Cardi B “She Bad” Parody Is All…
 14 hours ago
05.20.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj on SNL
 14 hours ago
05.20.18
Katie Hopkins Is Proof That Hate Makes You…
 16 hours ago
05.20.18
See Why Brian McKnight’s National Anthem Performance Was…
 17 hours ago
05.20.18
Dearest Daddies: Big Boi & Andre 3000 Show…
 19 hours ago
05.20.18
Wow: This Prom Couple Made An Entrance Worthy…
 19 hours ago
05.20.18
Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The…
 20 hours ago
05.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close