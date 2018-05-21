In need of the most challenging job of your career? Kanye West is looking for a publicist.
The Blast reports:
According to a recent job posting obtained by The Blast, Ye is searching for a full-time in-house publicist who will be responsible for “All PR matters relating to Yeezy and Kanye West as a public figure.”
Yeezy (the company) needing a new PR guru is not all that exciting, but the fact that whomever decides to take on that role must also deal with Kanye’s personal publicity is especially daunting.
As we previously reported, Kanye unceremoniously parted ways with many of his closest confidantes during this latest creative kick. The artist had declared that he didn’t need anyone to “manage,” him, but it’s possible the last few weeks of his self-imposed media campaign had become a bit too much to handle solo.
The outlet shared details of the job listing, which asks that the PR pro has 10 years of public relations experience, five years minimum working for a top PR firm, and five years as an in-house publicist for a top brand.
Those are heavy credentials needed in an industry known for lots of movement from firm to firm. Good luck to whoever goes for the gig.
More at HipHopWired
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I don’t know if that check would even be worth it…
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- #WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
- #WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3 Million Child Support Case
- Man Shot In Ft. Worth By Police After Traffic Stop [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Johnny Manziel signs with CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Cardi B Tweets And Deletes Details Of Offset’s Car Crash
- From Instagram To The Streets, Butt Ripped Jeans Are Trending!!!! [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: May 2018 is the 16th Anniversary of Click-it-or-Ticket, so Buckle Up!
- Chris Cole: Cryptocurrency’s Southern Boss! [PODCAST]
- Kruz Newz: Barber Literally Throws Unhappy Customer Through Window of his Barbershop
- NAACP LDF Urges Supreme Court To Hold Cops Accountable In Excessive Force Killing