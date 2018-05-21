John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen shared the first photos of their second child, Miles Theodore Stephens via John’s Instagram page.

Legend captioned the photo, “Our new love.”

Our new love, Miles Theodore Stephens A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 20, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

According to Tiegen, the delivery was a breeze this time around.

I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Reveal Photo Of Newborn Baby Boy was originally published on globalgrind.com

