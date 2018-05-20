Entertainment News
LOL: Nicki Minaj Continues To Diss Women She Doesn’t Like In ‘SNL’ Skit

Talk about stretching out a beef.

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GA

Source: Chris McKay / Getty

Just when you thought the dust has settled and Nicki Minaj is done dissing female enemies, she comes back with more shots like that extra dribble of piss after you use the bathroom.

From “No Frauds” to “Barbie Tingz” to a Saturday Night Live skit, Nicki has jabs for days. Just check out her verse at the end of the SNL music video below. The whole song is about talking trash, so Nicki definitely feels right at home.

LOL: Nicki Minaj Continues To Diss Women She Doesn’t Like In ‘SNL’ Skit was originally published on globalgrind.com

