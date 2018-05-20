Has Black Twitter ever failed us?

Watch this hilarious remix of Meghan Markle’s walk down the aisle, set over the soundtrack from Coming To America’s classic “She’s Your Queen.”

I just wanna know whoooooo put the Coming to America “Queen to Be” song on this video 😂😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ltaTRFo543 — ✨Queen of Zamunda✨👑 (@JoyyUnSpeakable) May 20, 2018

Enjoy the original version below:

Coming From America: Watch Meghan Markle Walk Aisle To “She’s Your Queen” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: