A Better Becky?: Bhad Bhabie Would Change Dr. Phil Appearance If She Could

The once shamelessly trifling Becky wishes she could smack her younger self: “Something was wrong with me.”

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 8, 2017

Source: SMXRF/Star Max / Getty

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, told Billboard she regrets the ratchet behavior that made her famous.

The clip has been going viral since being posted four days ago.

She admitted she would change “everything” about how she behaved on Dr. Phil‘s couch:

“I look back and I’m like ‘I wish I could smack you!’ because something was wrong with me.”

Isn’t this newfound maturity exactly what her mom was hoping for when she dragged her on Dr. Phil‘s show in the first place?

Watch her full comments below:

