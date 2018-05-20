Entertainment News
Wow: This Prom Couple Made An Entrance Worthy Of African Royalty

If Wakanda had proms, it would look like this.

Black Panther "Welcome to Wakanda" NYFW Event

If you went to your high school prom, think back for a second…

Hopefully, it was a beautiful occasion complete with killer looks, hype music and good times with friends.

Now, think back to your entrance…

Did it look like this…

 

Talk about epic.

Model and influencer Glow accompanied @_mac_mac_12 to prom and now the bar has officially been set!

From stunning pics…

 

…to an accompanying dance crew courtesy of Afrochique of The University of Maryland College Park…this was definitely a night to remember.

The couple caused heads to turn thanks to designer Claude Kameni and her LavieByCk brand.

If you’re feeling the looks of the prom royalty above, swipe through for some more stunning dresses by LavieByCk!

Wow: This Prom Couple Made An Entrance Worthy Of African Royalty was originally published on globalgrind.com

