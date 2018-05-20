Entertainment News
Even The Royal Wedding Wasn’t Safe From Becoming A Meme

BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-PROCESSION

Source: JEFF J MITCHELL / Getty

If you’re part of a pop culture moment, prepare to become a meme. The Royal Wedding is no exception.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked a ton of new memes after their wedding on Saturday. Here’s a look at just some of our favorites.

 

But wait, there’s more! Flip through below.

Even The Royal Wedding Wasn't Safe From Becoming A Meme was originally published on globalgrind.com

