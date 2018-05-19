Style & Fashion
ICYMI: Women Of All Sizes Try On FentyXSavage Bras

“Oh I see, Rihanna wants all the money in my bank account, not just a little,” said one woman.

Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

Rihanna’s SavageXFenty line has been trending throughout this week and the rave reviews on social media prove why.

Elle Magazine got 20 women of varying cup sizes to test drive the “Anti” singer’s new lingerie venture.

Here’s what Helen had to say:

””When I heard Rihanna was launching a lingerie collection a light bulb went on over my head. I thought, ‘Oh I see, Rihanna wants all the money in my bank account, not just a little!’”

Helen’s full review:

“The bra is really comfortable! I get to wear my true size 32C and that is amazing. Also, I was able to find nude tones that did not exist before. The bra is just as good if not better than anything I have had. Also I want to support Rihanna!

I think that its important to speak with you wallet. Not just social media, or Facebook, but to use your hard-earned dollars to support business. It feels good to support a newcomer who is changing the game.”

Read all 20 reviews here.

