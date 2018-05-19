Entertainment News
Hov Knows: Meek Mill Cancelled Trump Meeting After Consulting JAY-Z & Others

Meek’s mentors and advisors convinced the Philly MC to step away from prison reform meeting at White House.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Afterparty

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Meek Mill says he passed on a prison reform meeting at The White House after JAY-Z and other mentors made him feel it would be “problematic” for his image.

Jay’s team denied that he “convinced” or “forced” Meek to cancel after TMZ said a Thursday call from the Big Homie is what made the Philly rapper steer clear of Pennsylvania Ave.

While Meek is managed by Jay’s Roc Nation team, Jay’s source insists that he consulted several trusted parties, who TMZ described as “high-profile African-Americans.”

Meek told TMZ:

“I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system. Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and Myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions.”

He continues, “As a result, I decided not to attend so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantIy I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system.”

The event was a Prison Reform Summit hosted by Donald Trump. Attendees included members of Congress, activists and citizens who have been victimized by the system.

After being released from prison this spring, Meek said he felt it was “a very important moment,” vowing to “shine a light” on systems many failures.

Trump did not address Meek’s absence, but he did announce that he is dedicated to lowering the recidivism rate, saying, ”For this effort, we are not just absolving prisoners of their central role in their own rehabilitation there is no substitute for personal accountability and there is no tolerance for those who take advantage of society’s generosity to prey upon the innocent.”

Trump added, “However, if we want more prisoners to take charge of their own lives then we should work to give them the tools to stand on their own two feet.”

