Mike Jones To Fan Who Said He Sounds Like Quavo: “He Sound Like Me!”

The Houston legend wants fans to check their history before comparing him to Huncho.

Radio One Spring Fest Concert - April 28, 2007

Source: Florian G Seefried / Getty

When a fan DM’d Mike Jones on Instagram, the Swisha House MC decided to share their exchange with the world.

The fan typed: “U sound just like Quavo in back then,” after listening to Mike Jones’ 2005 smash “Back Then.”

Jones typed back: “Lol he sound like me !! I was here 1st !!”

Jones added, “Check the History , and u will see who was here 1st.”

Jones also teased new material for followers, his first since 2015’s Money Train.

