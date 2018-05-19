Entertainment News
“God Is Real:” Offset Posts Shocking Photos From Car Accident

“I could have been dead from this accident,” he typed, “this is why I thank God everyday.”

VIP Event Hosted By Migos

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Migos MC Offset shared a photo from the car accident he survived, telling his Instagram followers to believe that God saves lives.

The graphic photos show his totaled car and critical injuries.

